Heat advisory issued 2nd day in a row for Tampa Bay after scorching 4th of July

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Don't put away that sunscreen just yet—after dealing with soaring temperatures on the Fourth of July, yet another heat advisory has been issued for the Tampa Bay area.

According to the National Weather Service, heat index values up to 112 degrees are expected on Friday. The advisory is from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

High temperatures can cause heat-related illnesses, so experts recommend staying inside and out of the sun today. If you do plan to spend time outside, it's important to take precautions.

Experts recommend drinking plenty of fluids, wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothes and scheduling most outdoor activities for later in the evening. If you're working, schedule frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

NWS also added that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. If you are overcome by heat, move to a cool and shaded location.

But if you're experiencing heat stroke, call 911. Symptoms include fainting, throbbing headaches and dizziness.