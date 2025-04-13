Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival celebrates culture over the weekend

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — The 20th annual Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival took over the lot across from Raymond James over the weekend. Organizers say the event is all about bringing families together to celebrate Caribbean Culture. Anthony George is the President of the Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival.

He said, “Caribbean Carnival is for everybody. It's for everybody all over the world."

Many vendors came out to share Caribbean culture through food, jewelry, and music.

Shevvon Wallace sells waist beads with Thick Waisted LLC. She said her beads are made for everyone. All she asks is that you take a moment to learn about the culture they came from.

She said, “The waist beads come from several African cultures. You can find them in Ghana.”

A few steps down from Wallace's tent was Jen’s Roti Shop. Ther,e Wahedo Jadoo was cooking up Roti. She said she is passionate about sharing culture through her cooking.

The Carnival brought together a mix of vendors, food, and music in one place to celebrate Caribbean culture.

George said,” I think it fits Tampa Bay. The diversity and Caribbean Culture just fits right inside.”