Tampa Bay area doctor charged for sexually exploiting, victimizing 10 children online

TAMPA, Fla. — A local doctor was indicted and arrested on three counts of production of child sexual abuse material and two counts of coercing a minor to engage in sexual activity, the United States Attorney with the Middle District of Florida announced.

According to the Federal investigators, palliative care doctor Stephen Andrew Leedy, 59, sexually exploited and victimized approximately 10 minors online. Officials said Leedy instructed minors to produce sexually explicit images of themselves and directed them to cut, choke, and hang themselves.

The U.S. Attorney's office said this led to the death of a girl in November 2021. She was found dead in front of her phone in a manner consistent with instructions Leedy had previously given her.

If convicted on all counts, Leedy faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.