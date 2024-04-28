Tampa Bay among worst for child abuse and neglect in the state, Champions for Children says

TAMPA, Fla — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

In the United States, 1 in 7 children will suffer from abuse or neglect at some point in their life. It's why Champions for Children said it's working to bring awareness to what's happening right here in Tampa Bay.

"We know that Hillsborough and Pinellas County have among the top rates for child abuse and neglect within our state," Brandy Gottlieb, Director of Communications and Marketing said.

According to Champions for Children there are 88 reported cases of child abuse and neglect between the two counties every single day. Half of the daily hotline calls are for children five years and younger.

"The need is great," Gottlieb added.

She said bringing awareness to the issues happening right here in Tampa Bay can change a child's life.

It's why the bay area lit up in blue in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

"It's important to know that these issues exist, but it's also important to know that we can prevent them. And the way that we're doing that is in building strong families. We know that when we have strong families, we have a structure that children can thrive, that these children are going to grow up and they're going to be prospering members of our community, healthy members of our community, as the leaders of our society," Gottlieb explained.

Gottlieb told us that families can lean on Champions for Children for any supportthey may need.

"No matter what the spectrum of questions may be, these parents can contact our Parent Warm Line. We're more than ready to direct to services, answer questions and get parents and families the support they need," Gottlieb said.

You can call the Parent Warm Line here: 813-673-4646 ext. 7