Suspected DUI driver, 73, causes crash after driving wrong way in Tampa: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — A drunk driver crashed into another vehicle after driving the wrong way down a Tampa road Sunday night, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said around 9:25 p.m., deputies responded to Columbus Drive and Regional Water Lane after Linton Robertson, 73, drove his vehicle the wrong way down the eastbound lanes.

Deputies said shortly after, he hit another driver, and both vehicles were totaled. Robertson and the other driver were injured and taken to Tampa General Hospital, where they said they observed signs of impairment in Robertson.

According to HCSO, Robertson is a multi-time DUI offender and previously had a BAC over .20. Charges will follow after a blood sample is submitted to FDLE.