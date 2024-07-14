Suspect wanted for killing two people captured by HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man who allegedly killed two people in the local area was captured by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) on Saturday after trying to flee from deputies.

Silvio Ramon Franco Peralta, 35, was charged by HCSO with first-degree murder of a woman.

He also was wanted by the Tampa Police Department for the killing of a male victim in city limits, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

Just after 2 p.m., HCSO received a call about a deceased female at the 4800 block of Alvarado Drive. When deputies arrived, they found Lianet Santos Sosa, 31, with upper body trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned that Peralta had fled in the victim's vehicle.

Peralta then drove to 8710 N. Packwood Ave. in Tampa city limits. That’s where authorities said he became involved in a deadly altercation with a man.

Tampa Police Department officers responded to the home after receiving an aggravated battery call. When officers arrived, they found the male victim with upper body trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene

After issuing an alert for the vehicle, Deputies located the suspect and performed a precision immobilization technique (PIT), stopping Peralta's vehicle. He attempted to escape on foot but was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Peralta was additionally charged by the HCSO with:

· Armed burglary of a dwelling with an assault or battery.

· Grand theft motor vehicle.

· Aggravated fleeing to elude

· Driving with license canceled, suspended, or revoked.

· Resisting an officer without violence.

He may face more charges from the the Tampa Police Department.

"It is devastating to know that a 5-year-old child will grow up without their mother because of the senseless violence of this evil man. His complete disregard for human life has forever altered the lives of two families," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. " I am proud of our deputies for their swift actions. They used their training to stop this dangerous man from causing any more harm to our community and have ensured that these families will get the justice they deserve."