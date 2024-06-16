Suspect kills parents, shoots deputy in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — A suspect in Hillsborough County fatally shot his parents and injured a deputy before he was killed during a shootout with deputies.

The suspect was identified at 19-year-old Christos Alexander.

The incident began on Saturday at 11:09 p.m., when Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies responded to the 14000 block of Cactus Wren Place in Tampa in response to a shooting.

The caller, Alexander’s mother, stated her husband had just been shot. While on the phone with the HCSO dispatch center, several more shots were fired.

When deputies arrived, they saw the mother and Alexander outside of the home. Alexander, then shot his mother in the back of the head and began firing toward deputies, according to Sheriff’s Office officials.

Five deputies returned fire, causing Alexander to retreat into his home.

Deputy Shane McGough was shot in the “lower extremities,” during the exchange Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

HCSO's SWAT Team, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to assist.

"The monster we encountered this evening is responsible for not only injuring our deputy but also killing his own mother and father," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our deputies responded to a chaotic scene and immediately put themselves in harm's way to protect our community. Without our deputy's quick and skillful response, an entire neighborhood would have been in danger."When specialty units entered the home, they discovered Alexander had died from injuries.

The five deputies involved in the incident were:

Deputy Shane McGough, 26; two years of service.

Deputy Brandon Schade, 26; one year of service.

Deputy Richard Ziegler, 33; nine years of service.

Deputy Bjar Atkins, 38; 13 years of service.

Deputy Ciara Moncada, 34; two years of service. McGough is currently in stable condition. None of the deputies involved have any prior uses of deadly force, officials said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting in accordance with HCSO policy.