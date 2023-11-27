Suspect in deadly Ybor shooting denied bond, will remain in jail until trial

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The suspect in the deadly Ybor shooting was denied bond during a hearing Monday afternoon.

Twenty-two-year-old Tyrell Phillips faces second-degree murder charges. The shooting left two people dead and more than a dozen people injured.

A detective and a medical examiner questioned Phillips. A person who recorded cell phone video of the shooting was also brought to the stand.

Phillips's defense brought his father to the stand to vouch for his son, but in the end, the judge said Phillips was a threat to society and will keep him in jail until his trial.

Phillips was present during the hearing. His next court date is Feb. 1.

