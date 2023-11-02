Suspect in deadly Ybor shooting prepares for court as council looks to make city safer

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The suspect in the deadly Ybor shooting will appear in court again Thursday afternoon.

22-year-old Tyrell Phillips faces second-degree murder charges. The shooting left two people dead and more than a dozen people injured.

As Phillips makes another court appearance, Tampa City leaders are looking to make changes in Ybor City.

Tampa City Councilwoman Gwen Henderson is proposing a plan to temporarily close businesses in Ybor at 1 a.m. The rule would be in place for six months.

Henderson is also calling for funding to increase community policing and enforcement in Ybor City. She will make these motions during Thursday's city council meeting.

ABC Action News spoke to Safe and Sound Hillsborough, an organization that works to prevent gun violence among kids and teens, in the wake of the deadly shooting. They said the Ybor shooting shows them there is a lot of work to be done.

“Overall, we see that gun violence is going down in some of our communities, but we also see that the ages of the individuals involved are also going down. They’re getting younger,” Freddy Barton said.

While the city works to find solutions, Safe and Sound Hillsborough said they are expanding community conversations around gun violence and working to get guns out of the hands of young people.

Phillips will be in court at 2:30 p.m.