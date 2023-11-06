TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a number of people considered persons of interest in the fatal Ybor City shooting that occurred on Oct. 29.

TPD released a video of the suspects on multiple platforms, including YouTube.

Ybor City mass shooting: Tampa Police release video of persons of interest

"We've had a number of tips that have already come in from our community, which have greatly assisted detectives to get to this point," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Whether you believe the tip may be insignificant, it could be the information that we need. The information that's submitted could be the additional closure that the victims and their families deserve, as their lives have changed forever."

Anyone with information that could assist detectives can submit their tip via the FBI portal at fbi.gov/tampashooting.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestopperstb.com and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.