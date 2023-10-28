Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that left bicyclist dead, TPD says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) arrested a woman for her role in the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 57-year-old bicyclist on Friday.

TPD responded to the 1900 block of E. 21st Ave., where Darrell Lee Dawson was found unresponsive in the roadway after being hit by a car.

Dawson passed due to his injuries, and the family approved the release of his information to help with the investigation, police said.

According to authorities, after the video of the crash was released, family members of Dameisha Tyana Ceasar, 28, contacted detectives regarding her involvement in the hit-and-run.

TPD said Ceasar had borrowed a 2023 blue Toyota Corolla to go to the store from a residence in the 3300 block of E. Wilder Ave. Ceasar later called family members, yelling that she had just hit something.

Officials said TPD recovered the vehicle in Plant City on Thursday, October 26, where they determined that Ceasar's driver's license was suspended in June 2013, with two subsequent suspensions in 2015.

On Friday, October 27, Ceasar turned herself into the police and was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Death and Driving Without a Valid Driver's License.

Police said Cesar was later transported to Orient Road Jail.