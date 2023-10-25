Wife of man killed in Tampa hit-and-run implores person responsible to come forward

TAMPA, Fla. — The wife of a 57-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in Tampa on Tuesday night is begging the person responsible to come forward.

"From the depths of my soul, whoever you are — turn yourself in, 'cause hell has no fury like mine," Valarie Miller Lawson said.

Her husband, Darrell Lawson, was riding a bike when he was hit by a car around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of N.19th St and E. 21st Ave.

Tampa Police

Police said first responders found Lawson unresponsive in the road after he was hit by the unknown driver.

Tampa Fire Rescue treated him at the scene and then took him to a local hospital, but he died from his injuries, police said.

"Our thoughts are with the family of Mr. Lawson during this difficult time," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "We are committed to making our shared roadways safe for all users, and our investigators will work tirelessly to identify and apprehend those involved in this tragedy. It is unacceptable for anyone to hit another person with their vehicle and then flee without stopping to check on them or call for help."

Detectives believe the suspect was driving a light blue, gray, or possibly silver sedan. The vehicle was last seen going eastbound on E. 21st Ave.

Detectives are asking those who live in the area to check their own video footage for any recordings that may assist in this active investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or who may have witnessed it is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477).

Tampa Police are also searching for the driver in another hit-and-run from last week. Video shows the moment Jonathan Fitzcharles, 25, was hit while he rode a scooter on October 12 in the area of North 15th Street and East 26th Avenue in front of Ybor Grocery.

The driver of the gold Toyota RAV4 that hit him is seen getting out of her vehicle before she got back in and sped away.

Fitzcharles was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He's now at home recovering.