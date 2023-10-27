Family members confident justice will be served after deadly hit and run in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — In the glow of candlelight, dozens prayed, sang together, and embraced each other as part of a tearful remembrance ceremony for a man who was loved by so many.

That man — Darrell Lawson, 57 — was killed Tuesday night in a hit-and-run near Ybor City.

The Thursday night vigil took place just steps from the intersection where it happened: N.19th St and E. 21st Ave.

“I just want to talk to my brother, and I can’t — he’s not going to be answer the phone when I call him,” his sister, Darlene Lawson, said.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the driver who hit Lawson did not stop to render aid and is still at large.

“I can’t hold hate in my heart because I’m a woman of God. I want to hate. You hear me? I want to hate,” Darlene said. “I want to despise this person.”

Part of the reason they gathered Thursday was to remember Lawson. They said the “amazing” man was quick to help his neighbors, he loved fishing, and he was “crazy” in the best way possible.

“He’s the type of person that when you call him, he’s right there. You know, and I’m really going to miss him because I love him,” said Linda Lawson, another of the victim’s sisters.

They also gathered to ask the community for help finding the driver of the car, which police have described as a light blue, gray, or possibly silver sedan.

Finally, they gathered at the vigil to send a message straight to the driver.

“Hell has no fury and rage like mine,” said Valarie Lawson, the victim’s widow. “It’s best you turn yourself in because I’m coming. I know people in high and low places, in cracks and crevices. You can run, but you can’t hide.”

Right now, they still wait for justice, but they are confident it will be served. Family members said Tampa detectives are working on the case non-stop.

“I have faith, and I trust in them,” Valarie said.

Detectives are asking those who live in the area to check their own video footage for any recordings that may assist in this active investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or who may have witnessed it is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477).