Suspect accused in kidnapping, sexual battery of DoorDash driver to be held without bond

TAMPA, Fla. — After an hours-long hearing, a judge ordered the man accused in an armed kidnapping and sexual battery of a DoorDash delivery driver continue to be held without bond through the duration of the case.

Joseph Killins appeared in court before a judge on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 11:00 p.m. on April 18, Tampa Police said Killins was armed with a gun when he forced a woman back into her car as she was making a DoorDash delivery. Police said Killins forced the victim at gunpoint to drive to an apartment complex, where police said he then sexually battered her.

Tampa Police said Killins has also been charged with an additional robbery that happened in the early morning of April 19.

During a hearing Wednesday, the state called the DoorDash driver to the stand, who described the incident.

“In this case, it is very clear that this defendant poses a harm, substantial threat of harm to the community. He has victimized two separate victims unknown to him within the span of eight hours or less,” said Brooke Padgett, an attorney on behalf of the state.

The defense argued the court should give Killins a reasonable bond. However, the judge ultimately ruled that he continue to be held without bond, sharing strong words with the defendant at the end of the hearing.

"You are a coward, sir. You are a coward for attacking these women. You're a coward with a propensity for violence. There is no way I would release you,” said Judge Catherine M. Catlin.