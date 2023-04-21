Suspect wanted for armed kidnapping, sexual battery in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed kidnapping and sexual battery incident in Tampa Tuesday night.

Police said on Tuesday around 11 p.m., the victim, a woman in her 20s, attempted to make a DoorDash delivery at the Residence Inn on W Boy Scout Blvd. When the woman walked up to the hotel to make the delivery, she was approached by a man with a gun who told her to get back into her car.

Officials said that during this interaction, the woman was on an open call with her girlfriend on her AirPods. The family of the victim then called the police.

According to Police, the suspect made the victim drive down to Belara Lakes Apartments, where he sexually battered her.

The victim's family was tracking her phone and arrived at the apartments to rescue her. Police said the suspect fired multiple times, with one shot striking a family member of the victim's girlfriend before fleeing the scene.

Both victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to Police, the suspect was described as a black man in his late 20s to early 30s. He is about 6 feet 2 inches with a thin build and facial hair.

TPD

Police said the victims were able to provide detailed information that led to the composite image of the suspect which can be seen above. Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident, or who recognizes the subject, to contact Tampa Police by calling (813) 231-6130.