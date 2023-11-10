Surgeons work to save Hillsborough deputy's leg after targeted attack: Sheriff

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said surgeons are doing everything they can to save the leg of one of the deputies injured in a targeted attack on Thursday.

Chronister said deputies Santos and Brito are both recovering at Tampa General Hospital.

Deputy Brito, 39, is surrounded by his family as surgeons monitor his progress and work to save his leg, Chronister said.

Deputy Santos, 31, suffered a bilateral break in his leg and extensive ligament damage, which will require surgery, according to the sheriff.

The HCSO also shared a donation page set up to support Brito and Santos through the Lynn Sowers Memorial Foundation. The sheriff's office said all money raised will "go towards covering medical expenses, rehabilitation, and any additional support needed for them and their families."

The deputies were both severely injured Thursday morning when a man, identified as Ralph Bouzy, hit them with a car. Chronister said the attack was targeted.

Friday morning, Bouzy was held without bond. He's charged with three counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.