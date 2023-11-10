Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Surgeons work to save Hillsborough deputy's leg after targeted attack: Sheriff

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said two deputies who were injured Thursday morning when they were hit by a vehicle were targeted by a man "determined to kill deputy sheriffs." HCSO said a 911 call came in at 7:44 a.m. from a woman that her adult son was acting irrationally and violently at a home in Brandon. The first two deputies on the scene pulled up to the home and parked.
Deputy Manuel Santos and Corporal Carlos Brito
Posted at 1:25 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 14:23:03-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said surgeons are doing everything they can to save the leg of one of the deputies injured in a targeted attack on Thursday.

Chronister said deputies Santos and Brito are both recovering at Tampa General Hospital.

Deputy Brito, 39, is surrounded by his family as surgeons monitor his progress and work to save his leg, Chronister said.

Deputy Santos, 31, suffered a bilateral break in his leg and extensive ligament damage, which will require surgery, according to the sheriff.

HCSO Manuel Santos.jpg

The HCSO also shared a donation page set up to support Brito and Santos through the Lynn Sowers Memorial Foundation. The sheriff's office said all money raised will "go towards covering medical expenses, rehabilitation, and any additional support needed for them and their families."

The deputies were both severely injured Thursday morning when a man, identified as Ralph Bouzy, hit them with a car. Chronister said the attack was targeted.

Friday morning, Bouzy was held without bond. He's charged with three counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

ABC Action News Latest Headlines | November 10, 8am

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.