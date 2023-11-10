Driver who allegedly targeted and hit HCSO deputies ordered held without bond

BRANDON, Fla. — The man accused of targeting two Hillsborough County deputies and hitting them with his car was ordered held without bond in a quick Friday hearing.

Ralph Bouzy was identified by Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister as the driver of the car that hit the two deputies Thursday morning.

Both Corporal Carlos Brito, 39, and Deputy Manuel Santos, were critically injured while responding to a Thursday morning call from Bouzy's mother about her son acting irrationally and violently, according to the HCSO.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department Deputy Manuel Santos and Corporal Carlos Brito were both seriously injured after being hit by a car on 11/9/2023.

After initially leaving the scene, Sheriff said Bouzy then turned around and accelerated his car toward the two deputies before hitting them.

Bouzy was no stranger to law enforcement. He had five arrests on 3 felony and 14 misdemeanor charges.

In two of his arrests, Bouzy either threatened or hit law enforcement on the scene. After those incidents, he was court-ordered to receive mental health treatment as part of his pre-trial intervention agreement.

Deputies have not said if mental health played a factor in the latest incident.