Substitute teacher arrested for sending bestiality, nudity content to middle school students

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) arrested a substitute teacher for sharing and showing several sexual images to students while working at Jennings Middle School in Thonotosassa.

HCSO said in Dec. 2024, 22-year-old Chase Rush told his seventh-grade students to turn on their AirDrop and sent four students content that included nudity and bestiality.

Rush also admitted to sharing the same content with his 12-year-old relatives in an interview with detectives.

On June 10, Rush was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possessing and distributing sexual material involving an animal, distributing obscene and harmful material to minors and unlawfully using a two-way communication device.

Rush was employed by Kelly Education and is not an employee of Hillsborough County Public Schools.

This is an active investigation.