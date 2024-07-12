Straz Center COO retiring after 35 years with the performing arts center

TAMPA, Fla. — This summer, The Straz Center is saying goodbye to a man who has led it for more than thirty years. Chief Operating Officer Lorrin Shepard has decided to retire after an illustrious career.

Shepard began working at The Straz in 1990 when he was first hired on as the production manager. He eventually worked his way up to Chief Operating Officer in 2005.

He said so much has changed in the past 35 years, going from a budget of $13 million a year to now broaching $50 million a year.

One of his greatest accomplishments was managing the construction and opening of the Patel Conservatory.

“The community was looking to The Straz Center to provide education and performing arts, and we were doing that, but unfortunately, we didn’t have designated space for it,” said Shepard.

He also was in charge of creating The Straz’s own food and beverage service.

“It offers the patrons the opportunity to park once, have their dinner, see the show, and leave without having to move their car or worry about where they are going to eat,” said Shepard.

During the pandemic, Shepard’s strategic plan not only got shows back up and running here in Tampa but across the country.

“We started working on a national committee to look at how performing arts centers can move forward in some manner, and we actually published a guide for the industry,” said Shepard.

Looking through all the autographed photos of artists who have performed over the years reminds Shepard what the job is really all about.

“You know, when people talk about the success of the performing arts, it's not at all successful unless people come and enjoy it,” said Shepard.

He said the timing of the retirement just felt right because the team succeeding him is so talented.

“Lorrin’s leadership and contributions to the overall operations of The Straz Center have been invaluable to what The Straz Center has become over the last 30 years,” said CJ Marshall, Vice President of Operations.

“He leads by example and has helped all of us that have come up, sort of come up through the ranks, and he’s always been there for great advice,” said Summer Bohnenkamp, Chief Commerce and Marketing Officer.

However, President and CEO Greg Holland said it's not really goodbye; it's more like see you soon.

“The good news about Lorrin is he will continue to work with us on the construction and expansion of The Straz Center called the Master Plan, so he will stay on as a consultant,” said Holland.

It will feel a little strange having to wait in line for tickets the next time he wants to attend a musical, but Shepard said he will always feel like a voice in the Tampa Bay performing arts community.

“We have a very strong and intentional community engagement program here at The Straz Center, and we are very proud of it,” said Shepard.