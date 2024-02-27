Strawberry Crest High School wins 2024 cheer championship

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay’s newest group of national champions is the Strawberry Crest High School coed cheer team.

“We just got back two weeks ago from the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships, that’s held in Orlando, Florida, in the ESPN Wide World of Sports,” said coach Loveny Savarino. “The championship itself hosts all the high schools in the nation, so we are talking about over 1,000 high schools. Our division, which is Small Varsity Coed Division One, had 33 teams.”

The squad was already coming off a state title, but they knew if they wanted to win nationals for the first time since 2000, it was going to take a total team effort.

“We actually had a lot of ups and downs this year. We had a lot of sicknesses through a lot of our competitions, and injuries, but every competition, we just came out stronger and stronger,” said senior Sienna Smith.

“It was really just a drive like we knew we had a chance to win, so we knew we had to push ourselves harder than we ever have because we really wanted this,” said senior Keeley Knieriem.

“We had upped our skills from our states routine. It was a very pretty choreographed routine, and we had worked hard to make it clean, perfect our skills, hit everything at the top, land sharp,” said senior Caleigh Ross.

Since the competition was held in Orlando, many friends and families of the team had the chance to cheer on their favorite cheerers in person.

“Over 1,000 plus people in the crowd, just like watching you, and you can just feel all the eyes on you when you walked up there with the judges right in front of you and everyone’s family,” said senior Hayden Johns.

Senior Parker Watson said it was an incredible feeling when they found out they were among the final two.

“They get to the top two, and we are all kind of really nervous. We are all holding each other's hands, our heads are down,” said Watson.

Then, the team found out they were the 2024 national champions.

“And all our mouths drop, and it’s so exciting. And I’m rolling on the floor with my friend. People are grabbing the trophy,” said Watson.

“Just throughout the season, there was a bunch of ups and downs, so it just feels real good to end up on top of everybody. You’re just the top dog. Nobody is better than you. I just love that feeling,” said senior Arturo Zanarripa.

“It was shocking to some people. Like I know my friends and family were like, ‘Oh my gosh, you guys did amazing,’ everyone was so happy for us,” said senior Hanna Watson.

“I think it’s important to have this on ABC Action news because it helps to spread the love and how important it is to be part of a high school team, so you can have those relationships in high school,” said junior Reagan Westberry.

Coach Savarino said she couldn’t be more proud.

“Because these young people are balancing jobs, they are balancing school, they are balancing athletics, they are balancing their personal life, and at a young age, they are dealing with the pressure of everything surrounding them,” said Savarino.

Students say they hope to inspire others. No matter what the sport, it’s awesome to be part of a team.

“Seeing people on the news and like knowing their background stories really helps encourage people to go out there and try it because you never know, you could be brand new at it, but you could rock it like we did this year,” said junior Fraye Lee.