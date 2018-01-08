State Attorney: Witness fabricated evidence against principal, teacher accused of child abuse

Monday afternoon, the state attorney dropped the charges when it was discovered that threatening text messages, key pieces of evidence, were fabricated and manipulated.
"That is our goal to make sure there is a system in place that this does not happen again," attorney Richard Escobar said.
The Hillsborough County School District also announced that both Michael and Kimberly Hoskinson would be reinstated following the announcement.
The district released the following statement:
Mike and Kim Hoskinson have been reinstated as employees of Hillsborough County Public Schools. The district is sensitive to everything the Hoskinsons have gone through. Their positions with the district have not been determined at this time. Superintendent Eakins will be meeting with the Hoskinsons in the next few days to discuss their future.