Middle school principal, high school teacher resign following child abuse arrest

UPDATE: Charges have since been dropped.

TAMPA, Fla. -- A Hillsborough County principal and assistant teacher have been arrested on child abuse charges, according to Tampa Police.

Michael Hoskinson, principal of Coleman Middle School, and his wife, Kimberly, a Plant High School assistant teacher, were both arrested on Monday night in Tampa.

Tampa Police said that on November 2, Michael punched the victim twice in the rib cage. Police said that the force of the punch caused the victim to fall and injure the child's wrist. Michael was yelling at the victim while this occurred, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police said that two of the victim's classmates saw the injuries.

Michael's wife, Kimberly, was also present during the incident and pushed the child, according to TPD.

According to the arrest affidavit, Kimberly later sent a text message that read, "Friendly Reminder: If we ever find a text similar to the one you sent to Coach Stephen a few months ago about 'needing to talk', or whoever else, you'll end up with a lot more then a few bruised ribs..."

Officials say that the child involved is not a student in either school the Hoskinson's are employed with and that the child abuse did not happen on a school campus.

ABC Action News was there when the two bonded out of jail. Michael held a piece of paper over his face and refused to answer questions. He then sped off in a car.

Kimberly started crying as she left jail.

The Spokesperson for the School District, Tanya Arja, said neither of the educators have had problems in the past and added, "This does not involve student here at Coleman Middle School. This is a personal issue and is not related to the positions that they hold in the district. People are shocked and don’t have a lot of answers."

Hillsborough County Public Schools responded to the incident saying:

"Mike Hoskinson has been in the district since 1987. He has been principal of Coleman MS since 2006. Kim Hoskinson is an assistant teacher. She worked a partial year in the 2013-2014 school year at Plant HS. Then she has been at Plant HS since July 2016 to present, also as an assistant teacher. We have no previous complaints or investigations in their file on either one."

This is the phone call that was sent out by the Hillsborough County School District to all parents and staff at Coleman MS:

I'm calling from Hillsborough County Public Schools with an important message. We have been made aware that the Principal of Coleman Middle School, Mike Hoskinson, has been arrested and charged with child abuse. According to law enforcement, this does not involve anyone at Coleman Middle School.

We are shocked by this arrest..

The Area Superintendent, Lisa Yost, will be at Coleman Middle School today to provide support to the staff and students. Grief counselors will be available at the school today, for any students or staff members who may need someone to talk to. Our number one priority is the safety and well being of our students and we will ensure they have all of the resources they need to get through this difficult time.

ABC Action News spoke to many parents, mostly moms who picked up their kids at Coleman.

Almost everyone echoing the same thoughts, using words such as stunned, in disbelief, and difficult to comprehend.

One parent said, "I have known Mike and Kim for years, they are wonderful people. I can not believe they would be involved in something like this."

Both Michael and Kimberly resigned on Wednesday, according to the school district.

Hillsborough County Public Schools released the following statement on Wednesday:

Immediately after the Thanksgiving break, the district will begin the process of appointing a new principal at Coleman Middle School. That process will involve input from staff and families at the school. The Assistant Principal will lead Coleman Middle School in the interim.

Per Tampa PD:

Note: Florida Law prohibits releasing information that may identify any victim of child abuse.