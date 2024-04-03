Southwest flight diverted to Tampa after severe turbulence

TAMPA, Fla. — A Southwest flight was diverted to Tampa after experiencing severe turbulence, causing two people to be transported for medical attention.

According to a statement from Southwest Airlines, the flight that was originally planned between New Orleans and Orlando was diverted to Tampa Bay International Airport after the Captain declared an emergency. The declaration of an emergency is a requirement for flights to deviate from their original flight path.

The Captain also requested that paramedics be available once the plane landed to assess any potential injuries.

The airline confirmed that two people, one passenger and one flight attendant, were transported to a medical facility following the diversion.

The FAA said in a statement, "Southwest Airlines Flight 4273 landed safely at Tampa International Airport around 9 a.m. local time Wednesday, April 3, after the crew reported severe turbulence. The flight departed from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and was headed to Orlando International Airport. The FAA will investigate."

Passengers arrived in Orlando about four and a half hours behind schedule.