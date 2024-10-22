South Howard Avenue closes due to fatal crash: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Officials have closed South Howard Avenue after a fatal crash early Tuesday morning.
The Tampa Police Department said officers are investigating the crash between a vehicle and pedestrian at South Howard Avenue and West Horatio Street.
During the investigation, both north and southbound lanes of South Howard Avenue will be closed at the Horatio Street intersection.
Officials are asking drivers to find alternative routes at this time. There are no other details available.
