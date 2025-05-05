Benson Boone will bring his 'American Heart' tour to Tampa in 2025

TAMPA, Fla — Benson Boone announced he is coming to Tampa for the American Heart tour this fall.

According to social media posts, Boone will perform on Sept. 13 at Amalie Arena.

Tampa is one of three dates he has scheduled in Florida as part of his world tour, which starts on May 24.

His new album, American Heart, will be released on June 20.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale starting May 7, and the general on-sale will be May 9 at 10 a.m.

