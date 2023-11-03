Suspect in deadly Ybor mass shooting pleads not guilty

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The suspect in the deadly Ybor shooting has entered a plea of not guilty and waived his right to attend an arraignment.

Tyrell Phillips, 22, is in custody after two people died, one was seriously injured and 15 others were shot following a fight that ended with gunshots during Halloween festivities. Officers responded to the shooting just before 3 a.m. on the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue.

The fight occurred in an area with several bars and clubs, and there were large numbers of late-night partiers in the area at the time. Police were not immediately sure if the people involved in the fight were inside any of the bars before the shooting.

A video posted online shows people in Halloween costumes drinking and talking on the street when shots ring out, creating a stampede.

Phillips faces charges, including second-degree murder, for the shooting. But Tampa Police believe there may be other shooters.

Tampa Police, in conjunction with the FBI, launched a website for those with information to submit tips. The site allows people to submit text, photos, and videos, which will then be sent directly to detectives.

They added that based on current evidence, officials believe there were two more suspects who fired shots.