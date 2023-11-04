Tampa Police increases presence in Ybor City a week after deadly shootings

TAMPA, Fla. — In Ybor City, last weekend’s deadly shooting is still top of mind for many, including Belle Amoroso.

“It’s horrendous for something like that to happen, and innocent people get hurt because of nonsense,” she said.

Amoroso co-owns the Las Vegas Tattoo Company, which is located just a few blocks down E. 7th Ave. from where the Tampa Police Department says a fight between two groups of people sparked a shooting that left two dead, including a 14-year-old.

To Amoroso, it’s tragic but not the norm for Ybor City.

“I don’t feel like that it’s something that’s a recurring thing or that you’re in danger,” she said.

Nevertheless, the city is brainstorming long-term solutions to prevent future violence in Ybor City.

In the short term, officers will have an increased presence in Ybor City on both Friday and Saturday nights. Tampa officers, Hillsborough County deputies, and Florida Highway Patrol troopers will patrol the historic district on foot, on bikes, and on horseback.

“We believe this will help people feel more secure and allow them to enjoy their time here without fear or worry,” Chief Lee Bercaw wrote, in part, in a statement.

“I think it’ll pacify the situation temporarily,” said Alex Arias, who walks to work through Ybor City most days.

Arias, however, doesn’t think extra police would have prevented last week’s shooting.

“Sometimes I get off at two in the morning. I see plenty of police around,” he said.

Instead, he thinks stopping violence will require more profound changes within homes.

“They were kids,” he said. “I feel like it’s the parents’ responsibility to be more responsible with their children.”