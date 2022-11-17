Some parents take issue with new Hillsborough County Schools sex-ed curriculum

TAMPA, Fla. — Some Hillsborough County residents aired their grievances about Hillsborough County Schools' approved materials for sex education in 7th, 8th, and 9th grades during a public hearing Thursday.

The Hillsborough County School Board originally approved "Reproductive Health and Disease Materials for 7th Grade Comprehensive Science, 8th Grade Physical Education, and 9th Grade Health Opportunities through Physical Education" in a recent meeting.

Since then, the district has received more than 3,000 petitions objecting to the curriculum from residents. Those residents who attended Thursday's public hearing have their chance to speak and present evidence in front of a hearing officer.

Once the meeting is concluded Thursday, the hearing officer will make a recommendation to the Hillsborough County School Board, which will then vote on whether to keep the curriculum or adjust it.

The school district emphasized that parents who don't agree with the sexual education curriculum can always view the materials themselves and then choose to have their children opt out of the curriculum.