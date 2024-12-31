Silver Airways files for bankruptcy protection

MIAMI, Fla. — Silver Airways, which operates multiple flights out of Tampa International Airport, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Monday.

In a letter to customers, the company said, "This decision will allow us to secure additional capital and undertake a financial restructuring that will strengthen our position as a competitive airline..."

The company said all tickets remain valid, and the airline would continue "operating as usual." Flights can still be booked through the company's website or other channels, and tickets purchased through any other airline or agency will still be honored.

The company said it expects to complete the bankruptcy process by the end of the first quarter of 2025.