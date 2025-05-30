Watch Now
Riverview shooting leaves man hospitalized, cyclist ran over: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Hillsborough County Sheriff (HCSO) said they are searching for a suspect who shot a man in Riverview. HCSO said they responded to U.S. Highway 301 and Progress Boulevard around 4:19 p.m.

HCSO said a man and a woman were in a car when they stopped to talk to another man. That man allegedly started shooting at them.

The woman then drove away from the area and hit a person on a bicycle.

The man in the car, who was a passenger, was taken to the hospital, HCSO said.

The person on the bicycle was also taken to the hospital, according to officials.

HCSO said they are still searching for the shooting suspect.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

