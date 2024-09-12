'Shocked that I won': Tampa man wins $815K from scratch-off lottery game

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man won the top prize in a lottery scratch-off game.
According to the Florida Lottery, Edin Galindo, 41, won the $50,000 A Year for Life Scratch-Off game. He bought the ticket from Quick Mart at 2209 East Bearss Avenue in Tampa.
“I was very excited and shocked that I won,” he said.
Galindo will receive a lump sum payment of $815,000.
The lottery said the Quick Mart will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
