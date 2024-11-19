Watch Now
Natural gas line rupture in Tampa caused by construction equipment

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for the surrounding area
TAMPA, Fla. — A shelter-in-place order has been issued for residents near a natural gas line rupture in Tampa on Tuesday morning.

Tampa Fire Rescue said firefighters are currently at the scene of the eight-inch natural gas line rupture in the area of 30th Street and Bougainvillea Avenue. Officials said it was caused by third-party construction equipment.

Residents within a four-block radius of the incident should shelter in place. TECO officials are investigating along with Tampa Fire Rescue, and they said the repair could take several hours.

30th Street remains closed.

