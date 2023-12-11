Seminole Hard Rock Tampa celebrates gaming expansion

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa’s Seminole Hard Rock casino rolled out a red carpet and welcomed members of the tribe and celebrities for the official beginning of roulette, craps, and sports betting.

Tampa native Hulk Hogan said he goes way back with the Seminole Tribe and has seen the transformation from roadside bingo to a gaming empire.

“I think for the economy, the job opportunities, for everything we’ve got going, this is progress. This is moving forward," said Hogan, who walked the red carpet with fellow wrestling legend Ric Flair.

The gaming additions are possible because of the Seminole Tribe’s compact with the state signed by Governor Ron DeSantis two years ago.

Other casinos fought it, claiming a monopoly.

But the Seminole Tribe won out, agreeing to pay the state at least $2.5 billion over the first five years and possibly billions more in the following years.

“There’s a reason the Seminole Tribe of Florida is called unconquered. We were not conquered again. We won. Justice was served. We got what we needed, and we are on. One to the future," said David Hoenemeyer, CEO of Seminole Gaming.

Around noon, the first dice were thrown, and the roulette wheel got its first spin.

VIPs played for charity.

But now it’s all open for everyone.

“I love coming just playing the slots. But I have a lot of buddies who like to gamble, so it just makes it more fun now when all my friends want to come down. They play roulette. They play craps. That’s their game. And they like to go sit in the sports bar and bets some games. Now it’s a complete casino, which is awesome," said pro golfer John Daly.

All the Seminole Hard Rock Casinos will now have roulette, craps, and sports betting—accounting for more than a thousand new jobs in all.

The first two sports bets placed here are for the Lighting to win the Stanley Cup and the Rays to win the World Series.

