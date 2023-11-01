Florida to become biggest state with legal sports betting

TAMPA, Fla. — The Seminole Hard Tribe of Florida said Wednesday they are moving ahead with plans to expand casino games with craps and roulette and open sportsbooks with in-person betting.

“As of Dec. 7, Florida will be the largest state with sports betting,” said Bill Speros, a senior betting analyst at bookies.com.

With a title like that, it’s no surprise Speros said he’s looking forward to sports betting opening up in Florida.

“It is pretty exciting to watch a game in a sportsbook, even if you have $10 or $20 on a game,” said Speros.

The Seminole Tribe's expansion follows last week’s US Supreme Court decision to reject an attempt to block the Tribe’s compact with the state.

Owners of South Florida casinos left out of the gaming deal have unsuccessfully been challenging what they call a monopoly.

But now, people will be able to place bets on everything from football to hockey and racing.

“There will be an in-person sports book in Tampa, just like you see in most other states or in Las Vegas, where legal betting takes place where you go up to a window or bet from a kiosk within the casino. And there will likely be a big video board with a bunch of games you can watch and act out your emotions as your bets come to pass or fail to do so,” said Speros.

In a statement, Governor Ron DeSantis said the Tribe’s "new initiative will create jobs, increase tourism, and provide billions in added revenue for our state."

The gaming agreement said the Tribe will pay the state a minimum of $2.5 billion over the first five years and possibly billions more in the following years.

Craps, roulette, and in-person sports betting all start at the Tampa Hard Rock on Dec. 8.

The Seminole Casinos in South Florida all start a day earlier.

The Hard Rock said they plan to kick off the new gaming options with what they are calling star-studded celebrations.

They have not announced any plans for online sports betting as of yet.