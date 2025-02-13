Watch Now
Semi carrying beer spills Busch Lite, Budweiser along road shoulder after overturning

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A semi-truck transporting a large amount of beer overturned, spilling nearly all its contents along a Hillsborough County road shoulder.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 53-year-old man was driving the semi south on I-75 around 2:35 a.m.

While exiting to enter the rest area, the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the semi to leave the road. The semi then overturned, spilling numerous cases of beer, including Busch Lite and Budweiser.

Beer truck

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.


