Ruskin neighborhood's call for more stop signs renewed after deadly crash kills family of 4

RUSKIN, Fla. — People who live along Shell Point Road West in Ruskin want immediate action following a car crash that claimed the lives of a family of four on Sunday evening.

Mark Larson lives just doors down from the Shell Point West and 32nd Street NW intersection.

For years, his home security cameras have captured footage of numerous incidents, including the deadly crash Sunday evening.

"We keep telling them over and over and over again, there are car accidents here. The speed is excessive. You need to send the HCSO out. Slow people down. They don't do it," he said.

According to Larson, the car struck a cable box on Sunday evening before colliding with his neighbor's house, ultimately ending up in his own driveway.

HCSO has identified the victims as Cynthia Wilson, her husband Richard, and her two adult children, Shannon and James Janus.

Their deaths are renewing Larson and his neighbors' calls for a three-way stop sign at the intersection.

"It's wide open. Everybody thinks it's a drag strip, and they can just come flying down here," Larson said.

Earlier this year, Hillsborough County conducted a traffic study that measured average vehicle speeds. Results showed that drivers on 32nd Street NW averaged 38 mph, exceeding the posted limit of 30 mph, while Shell Point Road had an average speed of 43 mph against a 45 mph limit. Despite the observation of speeding and the serious concern from residents, the county reported only three accidents at the intersection over the last five years and concluded that "further investigation was not warranted."

Larson responded to the county in an email he forwarded to me.

"After repeated attempts and repeated pleas by the residents of this neighborhood to have your specific department and the county as a whole take this dangerous intersection seriously, you have FAILED US ALL. Last night at approximately 8:14 pm a family of 4 died in my front yard in a car crash and this could have been prevented if you would have just listened and acted and put into place the measures required to prevent this. It’s extremely unfortunate that this is what it will take for you to ACT!!!"

In a subsequent inquiry about the potential to reevaluate the intersection following the latest deadly incident, the county responded that they are awaiting an official report from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office regarding the crash, which will contribute to their ongoing assessment.

"Hillsborough County has done studies at this intersection in the past at the request of residents including a study earlier this year. Public Works is waiting for the official report about the crash from Memorial Day Weekend from Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to potentially add to the most recent report."

"I understand we're a big County, but when the residents are screaming for help, you need to listen," Larson said. "Because not all the time, it's crying wolf. This is not crying wolf. We got a problem here, and it needs to be fixed."

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has not released any information regarding what led up to the crash.