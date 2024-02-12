Riverview man found dead 1 day after being reported missing

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A Riverview man was found dead Monday, just one day after being reported missing by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, 74-year-old Michael Tilley left his home in the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club community.

According to police, Tilley did not have any of his medications, cell phone, or wallet with him when he left his home.

"Our hearts break for Mr. Tilley and his family," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our deputies conducted an exhaustive search for this man and I am devastated about the outcome. Thank you to everyone who helped us with this search."