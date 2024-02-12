Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Riverview man found dead 1 day after being reported missing

Blue Action.png
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Blue Action.png
Posted at 5:12 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 17:12:34-05

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A Riverview man was found dead Monday, just one day after being reported missing by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, 74-year-old Michael Tilley left his home in the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club community.

According to police, Tilley did not have any of his medications, cell phone, or wallet with him when he left his home.

"Our hearts break for Mr. Tilley and his family," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our deputies conducted an exhaustive search for this man and I am devastated about the outcome. Thank you to everyone who helped us with this search."

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.