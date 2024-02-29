Riverview man fights to keep TECO from cutting his tree to make way for power lines

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFTS) — Right in front of Gary Grall's Riverview home stand two large oak trees.

"We've been in Florida for over 25 years, my wife and I. We've raised two kids in this house. They're both off at University here in Florida. We love it here. We just don't understand why the voice of everyday citizens cannot be heard or at least listened to, or at least reasonable discussions take place on what to do on something so valuable with a tree that their own arborist said was over 150 years old," Grall said.

He's concerned about the future of those trees.

"A letter was clipped to my fence at my gate at the end of the driveway. And it said in two days, we're going to be here at eight o'clock in the morning to either remove your tree or to trim it so bad that it will die," he said.

That letter came from TECO. Cherie Jacobs, TECO's spokesperson, says everyone in the neighborhood that would be affected by the powerline expansion project received a certified letter in the mail with that information.

Grall reached out to ABC Action News, asking how he can add a third option; one that saves his trees.

"It seems like the only thing these days that gets people answers or help. It's unfortunate that you have to go to the news and get it on local TV. But it seems that that's the way action happens."

Beside Grall's property, tree trimming and removal has already begun.

Cherie Jacobs, TECO's spokesperson, tells me construction began this week on the 10 mile long project.

"It's the first phase of a much larger plan to add reliable electricity to that area. We're seeing a lot of growth in the Riverview area and these phases of the project will help support the homes and businesses in that area."

But we wanted to know why the power lines have to go on the right of way in front of Gary Grall's home?

"Across the street from this customer, there is a gas line underground, a brand new entrance, and there's not room in the easement. It really needs to be where it is being built," she responded.

TECO's letter says they have a right to trim any trees in the public right of way.

It also acknowledges that one of the trees will likely die as a result of the trimming.

The letter goes on to note that Grall declined to allow the company to remove the tree, grind the stump, and replace it with a 2" caliper tree.

"This is a safety issue. We have to clear the branches and trim those trees before we can build those power lines. It is for the safety of the crews and the safety of our customers," Jacobs explained.

TECO has postponed any work on his trees; initially scheduled for 8 A.M. Thursday morning.

Grall is set to talk to them Thursday.

"It's irreplaceable. It's priceless. And we're stuck," he said.