River O' Green Festival receives pushback ahead of tradition to dye river green

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa’s River O’ Green Festival is around the corner, but the tradition of dyeing the river green is getting some pushback. Environmental groups are raising concerns about the potential impact of the dye used for the event.

The festival has been a staple in Tampa for over a decade, attracting hundreds of people to the riverwalk. But this year, the tradition is facing scrutiny. A petition to stop dyeing the river green has gained momentum with more than 7,200 signatures.

Captain Dustin Pack started that petition. He is a fly fishing guide and a board member for the Tampa Bay Water Keeper.

Pack is on the water every day and is worried about the dye's impact on the local ecosystem.

“My main concern is just the amount of dye and chemicals they are using… Anything you can think of lives in that river. Imagine being in your house and all of a sudden your entire house turns neon green,” he said.

Pack's concerns are echoed by thousands of others online who signed the petition to end this tradition.

We reached out to the city to find out more about what goes into the river.

They sent a statement that said,

The City has assisted in dying the Hillsborough River green as part of the annual River O’Green Fest since its inception more than a decade ago. The dye used for the event is non-toxic to humans and the environment, biodegradable, and is certified for use in drinking water systems. The military uses this same dye to mark the location of downed pilots during search and rescue operations at sea. The Hillsborough County Environmental Protection Commission (HCEPC) examined the Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) of the dye had no objection to its use for dying the Hillsborough River green. In addition, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports maintain that the dye is safe for aquatic environments.



River O’ Green Fest is a collaboration between the Tampa Downtown Partnership and the City of Tampa. The cost of the dye is paid by the event’s sponsor Grow Financial, and not the City.

Pack said he will continue to work to end this tradition in hopes of protecting the river.

“The river sees so much. It's beat all the time with plastic pollution, water pollutions, fertilizers. It's another stab in the back to the river. There's no point,” he said.