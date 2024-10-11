River flooding a major concern after Hurricane Milton

River flooding will be a major concern today and through the weekend after Hurricane Milton brought significant rain to the Tampa Bay area.
According to ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee, the Anclote, Hillsborough, and Alafia Rivers, as well as Cypress Creek, will be in a major flood stage today and into the weekend.
Greg Dee shows river flooding possible this weekend
The Withlacoochee River in Hernando County is also at moderate flood risk levels this weekend.
To prepare, some counties are offering sandbags to help protect your property from potential flooding.
Pasco County
- Open 24 hours
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenu, New Port Richey
- Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
- Open sunrise to sunset
- W.H. Jack Mitchell Park, Jr.: 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey
- Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29: 6907 Dairy Rd, Zephyrhills
Hernando County
- Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ridge Manor Community Center: 34240 Cortez Blvd. Ridge Manor
- Spring Lake Methodist Church: 4191 Spring Lake Hwy. Brooksville
Check the latest levels and forecasts throughout the day here.
