Retirees launch 'Bikes From the Heart' mission to help people in need

TAMPA, Fla. — Buddies Tim Eves and Tom Henry — Tim and Tom, Tom and Tim — wanted to be of service.

The recent retirees wanted to help Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Tampa Bay community as a whole.

"We needed something to do," said Eves.

"Bring a community of people together who want to give back," said Henry.

The answer? Bikes. A lot of bikes for people in need.

They call their mission "Bikes From the Heart."

Eves and Henry converted an old convent donated by the church into a workshop. A team of volunteers help repair bikes, many of which have been forgotten in police impound lots.

So far, they've given away 400 souped-up bikes to the homeless, families in need, and more.

"When we give these bikes away to people, and we see it change their lives, what we receive in return is massive compared to the time we put in," said Eves.

"It's tremendously rewarding," said Henry.

For more on "Bikes From the Heart," go here.