Relief on the way for Columbus Drive drivers as County undergoes resurfacing project soon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Columbus Drive is set to undergo significant improvements in response to ongoing concerns over safety and traffic congestion.

Local residents and business owners have voiced their frustrations for years over the need for enhanced safety measures.

Earlier this week, we focused on the potholes on the road.

We visited Payless 4 Tires, where owner Julian Augustin said potholes are a daily part of their work.

“We stay busy; it’s pretty much non-stop. Cars hit the potholes, and it results in broken tires and rims every day,” he said.

Residents like Michael Wilson, who lives along Columbus Drive, have experienced firsthand the frustrations of navigating the roadway.

“If you get in this turning lane, it might take you four or five minutes just to turn. It’s so congested,” he explained. “I wonder when they’re gonna do something because it’s going to result in accidents until they do."

Relief is on the horizon for Columbus Drive drivers.

The Hillsborough County will launch a resurfacing project at the end of the month.

“As part of that resurfacing project, we’re also going to include some safety features like enhanced pedestrian crosswalks and upgrades to pedestrian push buttons to meet ADA requirements where needed,” said Sandra Gonzalez, the Design Project Manager for the Hillsborough County Engineering and Operations Department.

The project is divided into two phases. Phase One will address the stretch from Dale Mabry Highway to Armenia Avenue. Phase Two, extending from Armenia to Nebraska Avenue, is projected to begin in 2027.

In addition to these improvements, the intersection of Columbus Drive and Rome Avenue—an area notorious for accidents—will be included in the city’s West Riverwalk Extension Project. This initiative aims to add sidewalks, bike lanes, and raised intersections, and more, focusing on creating a safer environment for all roadway users. This aspect of the project is expected to commence in early 2026.

As construction approaches, residents like Wilson remain hopeful for a change. “They need to do something. Hopefully, this project will make a difference,” he said.

With both the resurfacing and the West Riverwalk extension projects on the docket, the community looks forward to a safer and more navigable Columbus Drive.