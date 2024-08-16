Recent South Tampa flooding highlights importance of flood mitigation projects

A small, intense storm brought inches of rain to South Tampa

The rain caused some cars to stall in flood waters

The City is working on projects aimed at flooding concerns

MacDill 48 Park / Lower Peninsula:

The project started in 2020 and will bring drainage improvements to South Tampa. They are also improving the city's 48-acre environmental property to create a park with a drainage canal.

Here is a video of what MacDill 48 Park is expected to look like.

MacDill 48 Park

For more information on the project, click here

Golfview:

According to the City of Tampa, the Golfview flood Relief program will consist of the "design and construction of a new drainage conveyance system as well as the replacement and upsizing of the existing drainage conveyance system in a highly urbanized residential neighborhood."

City of Tampa

For more information on the Golfview program, click here

SE Seminole Heights stormwater:

The City of Tampa says this project "involves designing and building a major stormwater conveyance system to improve drainage and reduce flooding of roadways, homes and businesses. This work is part of the City’s ongoing commitment to invest in neighborhoods and upgrade essential infrastructure. Construction began in Fall 2021 and will be completed approximately three years later."

This is an overview of the project from the City of Tampa

SOUTHEAST SEMINOLE HEIGHTS FLOODING RELIEF PROJECT by ABC Action News on Scribd

For more information on the project, click here

Manhattan Ave:

The City of Tampa says Manhattan Avenue does not have a stormwater system. This project will "consists of a new stormwater pipe, just under a mile long, that will help drain water from the area faster to the basin. It is currently in the design phase and is estimated to cost approximately $11 million. Work is expected to start in late 2024 and be completed in spring 2026."

More info on the South Tampa Flood Mitigation Project