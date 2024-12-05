Reba to perform at 2025 Florida Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The 2025 Florida Strawberry Festival will feature an iconic musical act lineup, and Reba is the latest addition to join the party.

Reba, the country artist who has become a household name through her career in TV, film and music, will take the stage on Friday, Feb. 28.

Other artists performing at the festival include Boyz II Men, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more. Tickets range in price from $30 to $100.

Next year's Strawberry Festival will kick off on Feb. 27 and last through March 9.