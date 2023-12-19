Reaction to proposed citywide Tampa curfew split

TAMPA, Fla. — Just before Christmas, Tampa City Council members will revisit a topic that has many people talking: a temporary citywide curfew.

In early December, council members voted 5-2 to move ahead with plans to impose the curfew.

It comes on the heels of a deadly shooting in Ybor during Halloween weekend.

Tampa Police say they're now dealing with underage teens committing crimes; that also includes the Halloween shooting.A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with killing Harrison Boonstoppel.

As city leaders weigh what to do to address teen crime around the city, specifically in Ybor, ABC Action News reporter Jada Williams took that question straight to the people in Ybor.

"What I don't want is for kids to get in and think they can hang with the big dogs, but they can't, and they shouldn't," said Vincent Pardo.

Pardo has worked in Ybor for almost three years. He says he's noticed the crowds get younger over time.

"I can say without a doubt that after a certain time, the adults come out, and they do adult activities. I don't think that's a good environment for kids," he added.

However, others disagree. Otis Wright doesn't feel a curfew is nearly strong enough.

"They're going to come anyway. If they're going to commit a crime, they'll do it before those hours. It really doesn't matter."

In the early December city council meeting, Benjamin Curry, the Pastor of Greater Salem New Primitive Baptist Church in Ybor, spoke during public comment.

He shared a story about why he supports the curfew. He says his church hosts activities to close out the year. A few years back, one incident showed him there's a big problem in Ybor.

"Two young men approached an 84-year-old lady going back to her car. One was 16. One was 15. And snatched her purse and ran headed back to Ybor," he said.

The proposed curfew would bar teens under 16 from being out past 11 p.m. on weeknights and midnight on weekends and holidays. Getting caught would yield a $50 fine after the first offense; even parents can be fined.

But that is drawing strong concerns from Angel D'Angelo and the Tampa Restorative Justice Coalition.

"What's most concerning to us is historically in cities where curfews like this are passed, historically black and brown and low-income neighborhoods get over-policed and low-income families get scrutinized. Children are funneled through the Department of Juvenile Justice and often forced into for-profit programs that may be outsourced by the Department of Children and Families, and the actual root of the problems remain unsolved," D'Angelo said.

He worries this could open the door to profiling. His concern is even greater considering the targeted demographic.

"The National Youth Rights Association, for example, enumerates many reasons, one being that the vast majority of crimes committed in the United States are by people who are adults. So the curfew wouldn't even curb the largest population or demographic," he added.

The Coalition is now working to make their voices heard more. Throughout the week, they're calling city council members, urging them to reconsider the temporary curfew.

Many of the differing opinions converged a little more when asked about other solutions.

"We actually need to look at solutions like violence interrupter programs which exist in places like Chicago and Baltimore. The Andrew Joseph Foundation is working on a Ybor City one. We need to look at solutions like investing in Big Brother Big Sister programs. Even teen nightclubs could be an option. Give our youth things to do," D'Angelo offered.

Pardo suggests more collaboration with law enforcement.

"I'm from Detroit, so I am always going to stand on community outreach and police building a network and rapport with kids. That's the next step that should be taken," he said.

Wright offered a similar solution.

"More police officers. That causes people not to commit crimes when you see officers," he said. "The presence."

Despite opposition, council members say the curfew is the first step towards change.

On December 21st, council members will host their first reading for the proposal.

