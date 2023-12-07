Tampa City Council moves a step closer to city-wide temporary curfew

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — It was the analogy of the day; ' a tool in the tool belt.'

From council members to members of the public, and even City Attorney Andrea Zelman, that analogy became a symbol of hopeful change in the city.

"It gives the police department an additional tool in the tool belt," said Zelman.

The new "tool" in Tampa Police's proverbial tool belt is a city-wide curfew for teens and kids younger than 16.

"It's basically us adopting by reference a state statute since 1994," Zelman added.

It's a split issue that is drawing passionate pleas from both sides. Dozens came to City Hall Thursday to advocate for or against the idea.

In a 5-2 vote, council members decided to take the next steps for a temporary curfew.

Council members Bill Carlson and Lynn Hurtak raised concerns, ranging from the possibility of profiling, issues with implementation, and how to address the 16-20-year-olds as well.

"I'm not going to support it because I'm concerned about who else is going to get caught in these 'Stop and IDs,' So I will say no," Hurtak said during the vote.

"I'm going to support it because give me one good reason why a 14-year-old should be out without adult supervision. So yes," Clendenin countered.

On December 21st, the council will have a first reading to work out the details of the ordinance.

If passed, teens and their parents could be fined up to $50 for being out past 11 on weekdays and midnight on weekends and holidays. The first offense is a warning. Every subsequent offense would cost money.

But this is a temporary solution to a larger issue both Tampa Police and the council members say they're working on every day.

They're also going to look into controlling parking lot parties. That's the people hanging out and sometimes even drinking in parking lots.

TPD is also working on a larger study that will present long-term solutions to violence, specifically teen violence. Many are asking the city to look into more programs that will engage the youth and give them a hobby or a safe place to meet.