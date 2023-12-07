14-year-old charged with murder for role in Ybor City shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department has charged a 14-year-old with murder after the deadly Oct. 29 shooting in Ybor City.

In a Wednesday evening news conference, Chief Lee Bercaw announced that Kayden Abney, 14, is charged with 2nd-degree murder, attempted aggravated battery, and attempted murder for his role in the death of 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel.

Boonstoppel was one of the two killed in the late-night shooting.

“This is the first step in getting justice for Harrison Boonstoppel and his family,” the chief said.

As Bercaw explained, Abney was arrested weeks ago after they determined he was at the scene in Ybor City with a gun.

Since then, he said detectives determined Abney fired the shots that killed Boonstoppel.

“Abney was seen in video shooting that direction with four muzzle flashes coming out of his gun — having a 9mm and 9mm casing in his vicinity, and a 9mm was the weapon used to shoot at Boonstoppel,” said Bercaw.

According to State Attorney Susan Lopez, the 14-year-old is no stranger to the criminal justice system, but the consequences will be harsher this time.

“He has 11 pending juvenile cases ranging from aggravated assault, battery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and six robberies. He was 13 years old and younger when he committed these offenses, and so therefore, he stayed in juvenile court as a result of his age. We are, of course, required to follow the law,” she said. “He will be charged as an adult and be held responsible as an adult for the events in Ybor City on Oct. 29.”

Meanwhile, Boonstoppel’s mom is now on a mission. She plans to encourage others to discourage violence in their communities.

“This is not the environment that our kids should have — much less having the chance that they could die on the streets of Tampa,” Brucie Boonstoppel said. “With kindness and empathy and caring, we can make a difference.”

Elijah Wilson, 14, was also killed in the shooting.

Hours after the shooting, Tyrell Phillips, 22, was taken into custody and charged with 2nd-degree murder for his role in the shooting.

Bercaw said he believes there were other shooters in addition to the two who have been arrested. He hopes the community will continue to send in tips.