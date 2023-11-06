Railroad work closing Tampa Street at Polk Street this week

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers who make their way along Polk Street in downtown Tampa will be dealing with road closures for at least this week. The closure comes as CSX repairs railroad tracks in the area.

Tampa Street at Polk Street will be closed for five days for the CSX repairs. Drivers that use that route will detour around the work zone using Cass Street, Ashley Drive, and Zack Street.

Officials said motorists should use alternate routes from I-275 to get onto downtown Tampa streets. The Florida Department of Transportation said electronic message boards and detour signs will be up in the area.

FDOT said drivers should expect more traffic and longer wait times until the repairs are completed.

Pedestrian access in the area will not be interrupted by the repairs.