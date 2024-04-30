Pro-Palestine demonstration continues at USF for second day

TAMPA, Fla. — Pro-Palestine demonstrations continued at the University of South Florida on Tuesday (April 30). Tampa Bay Student for a Democratic Society (SDS) held protests on campus for the second day in what they call the "Gaza Solidarity Encampment."

Victoria Hinckley with SDS said that protesters held their encampment despite being given a dispersal order at 5 p.m. Tear gas and flares were used on the camp. At least 10 people were arrested, according to Hinckley.

Videos posted on X (formally Twitter) show police moving into the camp.

https://twitter.com/jewadjacent/status/1785413808468414726

At USF Monday night, three people were arrested.

USF said the student-led group, Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society, were on an interim suspension for disrupting campus last week. They decided to protest Monday, despite warnings from university officials.

When staff told them to stop and take down tents, which are prohibited on campus without prior approval, officials say the requests were ignored. A student, an employee, and someone not affiliated with the school were arrested.

USF said in a statement it, "values the right to free speech and protecting the constitutional right for individuals and groups on campus to express themselves. This includes peaceful protests and demonstrations that occur regularly on USF’s three campuses without incident and are part of the public discourse of a university. However, the expression of free speech must remain peaceful and not violate the law or USF policies. The university has been clear that violence, threats, harassment and disruptions will not be tolerated."

