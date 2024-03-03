Protestors take to Curtis Hixon Park in support of Palestine as U.S. drops humanitarian aid over Gaza

TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Defense conducted its first combined humanitarian assistance airdropin Gaza.

But people protesting in support of Palestine in Tampa told us it's not enough.

“The situation in Gaza is very dire. Almost everyone in the Gaza Strip is food insecure. Five percent of the children, the infants in the south of Gaza and the north of Gaza are acutely malnourished,” Ali Abdel-Qader, an organizer of the protest, explained.

Palestinian flags waved in the wind along Ashley Drive as people spent their Saturday night holding signs which read 'free Palestine' as chaos continues in the middle east.

“Every single person in Gaza, every single person in Palestine is my family. So, all of us feel that to our core,” Lama Alhasan, with Bay Area Dream Defenders, added.

Those protesting at Curits Hixon Park are demanding a ceasefire. They said they won’t stop showing up and making their voices heard as they call on local officials to do the same.

“I want them to know that there's power in people there's power and all of us coming together and having our message heard. We will not lose hope because the people in Gaza that have not lost hope,” Alhasan said.